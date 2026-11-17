Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday said the state government will launch a special campaign from November 18 to grant ownership certificates to residents of Lal Dora (Abadi Deh) areas ensuring legal ownership rights over their properties.

The CM said the initiative aims to ensure eligible residents receive legal recognition of their property rights through a transparent and time-bound process. (HT File)

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A 90 day window will be provided to residents and other aggrieved persons to submit claims and objections regarding property ownership entries under the Haryana Abadi Deh (Vesting of Ownership Rights, Recording and Settlement of Ownership Rights) Act, 2025.

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The CM said the initiative aims to ensure eligible residents receive legal recognition of their property rights through a transparent and time-bound process.

The campaign will facilitate the resolution of ownership-related grievances and enable the preparation of final records of rights before issuing ownership certificates.An official spokesperson said these decisions were discussed at a review meeting on the implementation of the SVAMITVA (Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas) Scheme, chaired by chief secretary Anurag Rastogi on Monday. Deputy commissioners (DCs) of all districts and senior officers of the concerned departments participated in the meeting.

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{{^usCountry}} The spokesperson said approximately 25 lakh rural properties have already been surveyed, mapped, verified and finalised, and SVAMITVA certificates have been issued to eligible residents. Drone surveys in all 6,248 Lal Dora villages of Haryana were completed in August 2021. The state has also completed Map-1, Map-2, Map-3 and indexing of maps (Abadi Deh) in all these villages. So far, 25,16,190 beneficiaries have benefited through the preparation of property cards, of which 25,16,109 have been distributed and linked with Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP).Furthermore, about 4.21 lakh properties have been registered and uploaded on the portal. In addition, 51 properties have been sold after title deed registration, while 2,541 loans have been sanctioned using these properties as collateral. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The spokesperson said approximately 25 lakh rural properties have already been surveyed, mapped, verified and finalised, and SVAMITVA certificates have been issued to eligible residents. Drone surveys in all 6,248 Lal Dora villages of Haryana were completed in August 2021. The state has also completed Map-1, Map-2, Map-3 and indexing of maps (Abadi Deh) in all these villages. So far, 25,16,190 beneficiaries have benefited through the preparation of property cards, of which 25,16,109 have been distributed and linked with Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP).Furthermore, about 4.21 lakh properties have been registered and uploaded on the portal. In addition, 51 properties have been sold after title deed registration, while 2,541 loans have been sanctioned using these properties as collateral. {{/usCountry}}

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The spokesperson said a dedicated online portal will be launched on November 18, 2026, to facilitate residents in accessing their property-related records. Through this portal, citizens will be able to view property maps and ownership details, submit their consent and file grievances along with supporting documents.

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The department of land records already issued a detailed SOP to all DCs on November 12, 2026, for entertaining claims and grievances relating to SVAMITVA properties. The assistant collector grade-2 (AC-II) concerned will examine the grievances, issue notices to the parties concerned, conduct hearings and pass reasoned orders after considering the relevant records and evidence.

It was also informed that district-level training on the implementation of the procedure will be conducted on November 17.