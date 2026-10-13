Lavi Fair to showcase Bushahr’s rich heritage from Nov 11 to 14

With the aim of preserving traditional items, art forms, and cultural heritage, this year’s International Lavi Fair, scheduled to be held from November 11 to 14, will feature an exhibition to showcase the history, culture, and rich heritage of the erstwhile Bushahr princely state.

Lavi Fair was accorded international status in 1985 by the then chief minister Virbhadra Singh. (HT File)

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Held in Rampur of Shimla district since mid-century, the fair took its formal character as a trade fair in 1911, when Raja Kehar Singh of Bushahr state signed a duty-free trade treaty with the Tibetan government. Traders from Kinnaur, Lahaul Spiti, Kullu, and other areas of the state would travel on foot to attend the fair. It was accorded international status in 1985 by the then chief minister Virbhadra Singh.

Shimla deputy commissioner Anupam Kashyap, chairman of the fair’s organising committee, said that the fair is a symbol of historical and cultural heritage and an integral part of the state’s civilisation.

“Alongside carrying forward long-standing trade traditions, efforts must be made to preserve vanishing traditional items, art forms, and cultural heritage,” said Kashyap.

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{{^usCountry}} “Special activities will be organised at the fair to showcase the history, culture, and rich heritage of the erstwhile Bushahr princely state. These will include a history and heritage exhibition; displays of old photographs and documents; and exhibitions of traditional handicrafts, handlooms, woollen products, traditional jewellery, and local agricultural and horticultural produce,” the DC said after a meeting in Rampur on Monday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Special activities will be organised at the fair to showcase the history, culture, and rich heritage of the erstwhile Bushahr princely state. These will include a history and heritage exhibition; displays of old photographs and documents; and exhibitions of traditional handicrafts, handlooms, woollen products, traditional jewellery, and local agricultural and horticultural produce,” the DC said after a meeting in Rampur on Monday. {{/usCountry}}

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Live demonstrations of traditional crafts, showcases of local architecture and heritage, the Rampur Heritage Walk, and the traditional Lavi Fair itself will be key attractions. The fair will also specifically highlight the historical trade ties between Bushahr and Tibet.

Chamurthi horses to be added attraction

The Chamurthi horse, often referred to as the “ship of the cold desert”, will be the key attraction at the horse exhibition during the fair.

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Also known as the Spiti breed, the breed is renowned for its short stature, well-proportioned bodies, and ability to traverse rugged mountain paths and snowy terrains.

“Horse breeds from other states will be part of the exhibition this year as well. Competitions such as 400m and 800m horse races and balloon-bursting contests will be organised,” Kashyap said.

A farmers’ seminar will be held to provide information on animal health, care, nutrition, and best practices in animal husbandry.

Cultural evenings and traditional food

Four cultural evenings will be organised during the fair– two dedicated to Pahari culture, one to Bollywood music, and one to Punjabi music. Other attractions will feature sports competitions, a laser show, a traditional musical instrument contest, a Kavi Sammelan, a traditional food festival, a wall art competition, and the Mr & Ms Bushahr contest.

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Apples and other horticultural products, traditional cuisines, and offerings from self-help groups (SHGs), farmer producer organisations (FPOs), and local producers will be showcased.

Senior superintendent of police Gaurav Singh stated that approximately 300 police personnel would be deployed to maintain law and order during the fair. Additional superintendent of police Gauravjeet Singh will be placed in charge of security arrangements. Special measures will be taken for traffic management and security across the town.