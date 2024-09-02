Lawlessness & increasing debt likely to dominate Punjab Assembly session

The opposition parties will reportedly seek accountability from the AAP-led Punjab government on the state’s deteriorating law and order situation and rising debt, among other issues, at the monsoon session of the Punjab Assembly beginning on Monday. The monsoon session of the Punjab Assembly will start on September 2 and conclude on September 4. (HT File)

Congress leader and MLA Aruna Chaudhary said that her party will raise the issue of lawlessness in the state. “Deteriorating law and order in Punjab is a major issue. Everyday incidents related to snatching, theft and extortion are taking place in the state,” alleged the Dinanagar MLA.

Chaudhary also accused the government of failing to fulfil its promise of granting ₹1,000 per month to women in the state. “The AAP government has deceived women in Punjab,” the MLA added.

Congress MLA Sukhwinder Singh Kotli said that the Punjab government had promised to set up 18 colleges in the state but has not yet managed to procure land for building even a single college.

BJP MLA Jangi Lal Mahajan said he will raise the issue of illegal sand mining allegedly running in the state.

Kotli said the duration of the session, concluding on September 4, should be increased. “When the AAP was not in power in Punjab, the party used to demand longer sessions to discuss peoples’ issues in the House,” Kotli added.

Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira accused the AAP government of ruining the importance of the assembly by limiting it to only three days.

“The @BhagwantMann govt has ruined the importance of Vidhan Sabha the most crucial pillar of democracy by curtailing its sittings to almost negligible leaving no scope for any meaningful debate!” said Khaira in a post on X.