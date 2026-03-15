Leadership | No women’s empowerment without health

This Women’s Day, the global community rallied behind the United Nations’ mandate: Rights, justice, action, for all women and girls. These pillars demand urgency and systemic accountability. Yet, a foundational question remains: Can rights, justice, and action truly empower women if their physical and mental health is treated as an afterthought? Based on direct evidence from the ground, this piece examines the critical health gap that threatens to undermine even the most progressive legal and economic gains. A survey reported nearly 20% of women with reproductive and menstrual issues, 25% with anaemia signs and 11% with hypertension, diabetes, etc. (Shutterstock)

Rights begin with health

Globally, women and girls enjoy only about 64% of the legal rights available to men. In India, numerous government initiatives seek to improve women’s access to education, livelihoods, financial inclusion and legal protection. Conversations on empowerment often focus on economic independence and leadership. These are essential, but they cannot be sustained without good health.

At the Navjyoti India Foundation, working within the villages of Sohna block, Gurugram, we have seen how legal awareness and entrepreneurship transform lives. Collaborating with the District Legal Services Authority and backed by CSR support, we have helped women launch micro-enterprises. Many now earn between ₹8,000 and ₹1 lakh monthly, gaining a decisive voice within their homes.

Yet, a troubling pattern has emerged: Women drop out of these economic ecosystems. The reason is not a lack of skill or opportunity. It is poor health.

A door-to-door survey conducted by our medical team, supported by Ozone Pharmaceuticals Limited, revealed stark realities. Nearly 20% of women reported reproductive and menstrual issues like menorrhagia, PCOD, and PCOS—conditions often dismissed as routine. Another 25% showed signs of suspected anaemia, while 11% struggled with hypertension, thyroid imbalances, or diabetes. Shockingly, only 33% of women reported no apparent health concerns.

The most alarming factor is health-seeking behaviour. These women rarely seek help because chronic pain and hormonal disruptions have been normalised. Preventive camps, particularly for breast cancer, face low turnout due to cultural taboos and fear. Furthermore, frequent use of oral contraceptives without medical supervision, often because men refuse to share reproductive responsibility, leads to hormonal imbalances. Where is the right to informed choice if a woman cannot protect her own body?

Justice requires accountability

Justice is not merely the existence of laws; it is the efficacy of systems. Rural India possesses the infrastructure—Aarogya Centres, public health centres, maternal health services, non-communicable disease screening, diagnostics and essential medicines. On paper, frameworks exist. In practice, quality care remains elusive for the rural woman.

True justice demands awareness, sensitivity and shared responsibility. Women must be empowered with knowledge regarding menstrual hygiene and anaemia, but men must also be sensitised to take equal responsibility in reproductive health decisions and to respect women’s bodily autonomy.

Accountability also rests on the last mile. It requires consistent monitoring by local health authorities, adequate budgets, timely funding and, crucially, motivated health workers. A compassionate female worker who builds trust and listens without judgment can transform outcomes. Without the human connection, infrastructure cannot deliver justice.

Action must be preventive, not occasional

Too often, action is reduced to a one-time event, a health camp or a single prescription with no follow-up. Real action means shifting from corrective to preventive healthcare.

Regular door-to-door outreach can help identify hidden issues early. Telemedicine can bridge last-mile gaps. Partnerships with private doctors and clinics can strengthen service delivery. Civil society organisations can identify lived realities and facilitate collaboration between communities and healthcare providers.

Capacity-building programmes and practical training modules are important, but action must begin with listening. Understanding the everyday health challenges women face is the first step toward meaningful solutions.

Health as foundation of empowerment

Unless our pursuit of rights, justice, and action prioritises health, legal and economic reforms will remain incomplete. A woman’s health is not a secondary issue, it is the foundation of her empowerment, her family’s prosperity and the nation’s progress.

Most of these health issues are preventable or manageable if detected early. Healthy women raise healthy children, sustain livelihoods, and strengthen communities.

Empowerment begins with wellbeing. Let us ensure every woman in every village has more than just the right to work—she must have the right to live in good health.

When women are healthy, villages prosper. When villages prosper, India moves forward.

kiranbediofficial@gmail.com

(Kiran Bedi is the founder of NGO Navjyoti India Foundation, while Chandni is its coordinating director. Views expressed are personal)