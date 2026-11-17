Surveillance footage of Umar Nisar Dar, an associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant commander Mohammed Lateef Bhat, who was killed in an encounter in Kulgam, has emerged showing the duo conducting reconnaissance at multiple locations on November 10, police officials familiar with the investigation said on Tuesday.

A security official conducts frisking and vehicle checks during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) following an earlier attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) checkpoint, in the Laroo area, Kulgam district on Tuesday. (PTI)

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Police officials, requesting anonymity, identified Dar, a former bread-maker, as the LeT commander’s associate. The search operation to trace Bhat entered its fifth day. Dar had joined The Resistance Front, an offshoot of the Pakistan-based LeT, barely a week before the November 11 Akhran attack, which left three CRPF personnel injured, officials said.

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CCTV footage from November 10 and 11 also purportedly captured the duo’s reconnaissance and movements as they fled after the attack, the officials said.

During the reconnaissance, the two visited several locations, including Mir Bazar, Akhran, Hablish and Kilam, to identify potential targets and plan attacks on security forces.

According to investigators, Dar had been working closely with Bhat and had allegedly provided him shelter and logistical support for almost six months before the duo undertook reconnaissance and carried out the attack on the CRPF personnel in Akhran village.

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Following Dar’s disappearance, his family had lodged a missing report at the Kulgam police station. The subsequent investigation established that he had joined the TRF immediately after the November 11 attack, officials said.

Both Dar and Bhat were traced to Laroo bypass, leading to an encounter that left the former dead. Bhat, 22, a resident of Khrewan village in Kulgam and one of the most wanted terrorists in the Kashmir Valley, managed to escape. A massive search operation continued in a vast area around the encounter site for the second day on Tuesday to track and neutralise Bhat, officials said.

The operation began after local police received intelligence inputs that two people suspected of involvement in the November 11 attack were moving near the Laroo bypass. On noticing the movement of security forces, the two suspects fled to two nearby schools located near an apple orchard, where students were present.

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Nearby army units and the CRPF joined the operation, and an initial cordon was established. Security personnel prioritised evacuating the children from the two schools to prevent civilian casualties. The process took around 90 minutes, officials said.

Bhat is believed to have escaped the initial cordon and may have sustained bullet injuries. Security forces have intensified efforts to trace him, cordoning off several areas around the orchard, officials said.

The officials said the latest findings have provided investigators with crucial leads into the sequence of events leading up to the Akhran attack, the alleged support network behind it and the subsequent movement of the suspects.

They said the joint search operation for Bhat continued uninterrupted through the night, with troops remaining deployed across the area to prevent his escape and trace his possible movement.

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Drones and sniffer dogs have been deployed as part of the extensive search operation, and additional forces have also been deployed to strengthen the cordon, they said.

The officials said the search operation has been extended to dozens of villages surrounding the site of Monday’s encounter, with security forces maintaining heightened surveillance and carrying out door-to-door searches at identified locations. (With inputs from agencies)