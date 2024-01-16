Licences of 13 stone crushers cancelled in Rupnagar

The licences of 13 stone crushers, involved in illegal mining in Rupnagar, were cancelled, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gulneet Khurana said on Monday. The action came after the district police submitted a report to the deputy commissioner (DC) on the stone crushers involved in illegal mining. SSP Khurana said they had registered cases against the crushers and requested the department concerned, through the DC, to cancel the licences.

