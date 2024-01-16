close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Licences of 13 stone crushers cancelled in Rupnagar

Licences of 13 stone crushers cancelled in Rupnagar

ByHT Correspondent, Patiala
Jan 16, 2024 08:26 AM IST

The action came after the district police submitted a report to the deputy commissioner (DC) on the stone crushers involved in illegal mining. SSP Khurana said they had registered cases against the crushers and requested the department concerned, through the DC, to cancel the licences.

The licences of 13 stone crushers, involved in illegal mining in Rupnagar, were cancelled, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gulneet Khurana said on Monday. The action came after the district police submitted a report to the deputy commissioner (DC) on the stone crushers involved in illegal mining. SSP Khurana said they had registered cases against the crushers and requested the department concerned, through the DC, to cancel the licences.

The licences of 13 stone crushers, involved in illegal mining in Rupnagar, were cancelled, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gulneet Khurana said on Monday. (HT File/Representational image)
The licences of 13 stone crushers, involved in illegal mining in Rupnagar, were cancelled, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gulneet Khurana said on Monday. (HT File/Representational image)

SSP Gulneet Khurana said, “All SHOs – along with district administration and mining department – have been regularly keeping tabs on illegal mining.”

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On