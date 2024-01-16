Licences of 13 stone crushers cancelled in Rupnagar
Jan 16, 2024 08:26 AM IST
The licences of 13 stone crushers, involved in illegal mining in Rupnagar, were cancelled, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gulneet Khurana said on Monday. The action came after the district police submitted a report to the deputy commissioner (DC) on the stone crushers involved in illegal mining. SSP Khurana said they had registered cases against the crushers and requested the department concerned, through the DC, to cancel the licences.
SSP Gulneet Khurana said, “All SHOs – along with district administration and mining department – have been regularly keeping tabs on illegal mining.”
