Close contests marked the fourth day of the state-level Para Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan in Ludhiana on Saturday, as athletes competed across para athletics, para badminton, para powerlifting, and wheelchair basketball. Organised by the Punjab sports department in collaboration with the district administration and the Punjab Para Sports Association, the championship saw fierce competition across weight and track categories.

Athletes in action during a race in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT) more less

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In men’s para powerlifting, Harwinder Singh of Moga won the 49-kg category, while Gurpreet Singh of Ludhiana finished second. In the 54-kg category, Ravinderpal Singh of Hoshiarpur secured first place, followed by Sanjeev Kumar of Jalandhar and Gagandeep Singh.

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In the 59-kg category, Randeep Singh of Tarn Taran won gold, while Jarnail Singh of Ludhiana and Gurchet Singh of Rupnagar finished second and third, respectively. Kuldeep Singh of Faridkot topped the 65-kg category, followed by Hira Singh of Ferozepur and Jagdeep Singh of Ludhiana.

Bharat Malhotra of Pathankot won the 72-kg category, with Rajesh Kumar and Sunny, both from Ludhiana, securing second and third positions. In the 80-kg category, Jatinder Singh of Bathinda finished first and Gursewak Singh of Tarn Taran second. Manjit Singh of SBS Nagar and Rohit Kumar of Sri Muktsar Sahib secured the top two positions in the 88-kg category.

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{{^usCountry}} In the 97-kg category, Kulwinder Singh of Moga won the event, followed by Varinder Singh of Fatehgarh Sahib and Harbans Singh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the 97-kg category, Kulwinder Singh of Moga won the event, followed by Varinder Singh of Fatehgarh Sahib and Harbans Singh. {{/usCountry}}

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In the women’s para powerlifting 67-kg category, Sumandeep of Jalandhar secured first place, while Ramandeep Kaur, also from Jalandhar, finished second.

In under-19 boys’ para athletics, Sahibjot Singh of Moga won the T20 long jump event, followed by Sukhvir Singh of Barnala and Vikramjit Singh of Muktsar. Arushdeep Singh of Sangrur topped the T20 400-metre and 1,500-metre races. Naitik of Faridkot and Sarabjit Singh of Ludhiana secured second and third places in the 400-metre event, while John Masih and Vikram Masih, both from Gurdaspur, finished second and third in the 1,500-metre race.

In the F20 shot put event, Bhargav Sharma of Fatehgarh Sahib won first place, followed by Wahid Ali, also from Fatehgarh Sahib, and Sukhraj Singh of Hoshiarpur.

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In the under-19 girls’ T20 400-metre event, Shimla Bibi of Barnala won the gold medal, while Harleen Kaur of Amritsar and Janavpreet Kaur of Fatehgarh Sahib finished second and third, respectively.

In the men’s above-19 T20 long jump event, Gaggu Singh of Faridkot secured first place, followed by Surinderpal of SAS Nagar and Kulwinder Singh of Bathinda. In the 1,500-metre event, Sukhpreet Singh of Barnala won first place, while Nikki and Sukhpreet Singh, both from SAS Nagar, finished second and third, respectively.