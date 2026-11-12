Haryana: 92 liquor boxes seized from fake ambulance, one arrested

A liquor smuggler has been arrested for using a fake ambulance to evade law enforcement checks for transporting illicit liquor from Chandigarh to Haryana, police said on Thursday. Identified as Pradeep Kumar alias Bhakta, a resident of Bajana village in Gannaur, the suspect allegedly disguised a Maruti Eeco as an ambulance.

Police are probing the source of the liquor, its intended recipients and possible links to a wider network. (HT Photo)

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The Gohana crime investigation agency (CIA) team, after arresting the accused, seized 92 boxes of English liquor from his vehicle, officials said.

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According to police officials, Bhakta got the word “ambulance” painted on the front and rear portion of the vehicle to avoid suspicion. Acting on a tip-off, the CIA team set up a checkpoint on the Gohana-Gamri road and intercepted the vehicle. During a search, 92 boxes of liquor were recovered.

The police officials said that during questioning, the accused reportedly disclosed the involvement of another person in the smuggling operation. Officials are probing the source of the liquor, its intended recipients and possible links to a wider network. The accused will be produced before a court. According to officials, they will seek his police remand for further investigation.

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