Ludhiana: 11 mobile phones recovered from jail

Smuggling of mobile phones and contrabands in the Ludhiana Central Jail continues unabated even after the arrest of two assistant Superintendents for allegedly providing contraband and mobile phones to the inmates. The jail officials suspect that the mobile phones and contrabands were thrown from outside. (HT)

During special checking, the jail staff recovered 11 mobile phones and 129 sachets of tobacco lying abandoned in the premises.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The FIR has been lodged on the statement of assistant superintendent Surinderpal Singh. In his complaint, the police official stated that they carried out a surprise check in the prison and recovered as many as 11 mobile phones and 129 sachets of tobacco.

ASI Gurdial Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under section 42, 45 and 52 A (1) of the Prison Act has been lodged against unidentified accused.

The jail officials suspect that the mobile phones and contrabands were thrown from outside over the compound wall of the jail by unidentified aides of the inmates.

The Division number 7 police had arrested the two assistant jail superintendents and ten other accused, including jail inmates and their kin on January 23, for allegedly supplying drugs and mobile phones to the prisoners at the central jail.