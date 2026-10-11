Ludhiana: 19 arrested, drugs seized in search ops

Stepping up its crackdown on narcotics, the Ludhiana police commissionerate on Saturday conducted a simultaneous Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) across 15 identified drug hotspots in the city, registering 15 FIRs and arresting 19 people.

The operation began at 6am across all four police zones, covering the jurisdictions of 11 police stations. (HT)

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The operation began at 6am across all four police zones, covering the jurisdictions of 11 police stations. Police recovered 143 grams of heroin, 61 grams of ICE (crystal methamphetamine), 10 kg of ganja, and 3 kg of poppy husk.

Commissioner of police Swapan Sharma supervised the drive and visited the targeted areas. The operation was led by 25 gazetted officers, including five deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) and seven assistant deputy commissioners of police (ADCPs), supported by 40 station house officers and around 500 police officials.

Before conducting targeted raids on suspected peddlers and suppliers, police teams sealed the entry and exit points of the identified zones, searched suspected drug consumption sites, and checked 465 individuals alongside 158 vehicles.

Alongside enforcement, the drive focused on rehabilitation and community outreach. With the consent of individuals struggling with substance dependence, police coordinated with the health department to facilitate treatment, helping 15 people access outpatient opioid assisted treatment (OOAT) centres and sending eight others for de-addiction care.

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{{^usCountry}} Furthermore, awareness meetings, student sessions by the traffic and saanjh wings, and inspections of medical stores in coordination with the drug inspector were conducted across localities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Furthermore, awareness meetings, student sessions by the traffic and saanjh wings, and inspections of medical stores in coordination with the drug inspector were conducted across localities. {{/usCountry}}

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Sharma reiterated police’s commitment to eradicate drug trafficking, warning peddlers of strict legal action while assuring addicts of full rehabilitation support.

He appealed to residents to share information about drug peddling through the Safe Punjab anti-drug helpline, 97791-00200, assuring them that the identities of informants would be kept confidential.