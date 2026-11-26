Allegations of forged signatures, backdated partnership documents and the induction of a new partner during a businessman’s judicial custody have surfaced in a case involving a ₹20-crore bank loan in Ludhiana. The Jamalpur police have registered an FIR against Harshbir Singh Sokhi and Mohammad Munim following a complaint by Vaishno Das.

Case has sparked allegations that signatures were forged and partnership documents backdated to induct a new partner while a bizman was in judicial custody. (Shutterstock/ Representational image) more less

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The FIR registered at Jamalpur police station, invokes Sections 318 (4), 338, 336 (3), 340 and 61 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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According to the complaint, Vaishno Das was an equal partner in a firm along with Harshbir Singh Sokhi. Trouble allegedly began after a Central GST raid at the firm’s premises on September 16, 2025, following which Vaishno Das was arrested on September 17 in his capacity as a partner.

The complainant alleged that while he was in judicial custody, documents bearing forged signatures and purportedly backdated to August 2, 2025, were prepared to show his retirement from the firm. Mohammad Munim was allegedly inducted in his place.

Vaishno Das has questioned the timeline of Munim’s induction, claiming that the latter’s Director Identification Number (DIN) was issued only on October 30, 2025, despite the disputed documents allegedly showing him as a partner with effect from August 2, 2025.

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{{^usCountry}} He further claimed that records of the Registrar of Firms checked on September 27 and October 7, 2025, continued to reflect him as a partner. He has denied signing any resignation letter or dissolution deed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further claimed that records of the Registrar of Firms checked on September 27 and October 7, 2025, continued to reflect him as a partner. He has denied signing any resignation letter or dissolution deed. {{/usCountry}}

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The complaint also raises questions over an alleged ₹20-crore loan from Union Bank of India. Vaishno Das alleged that the disputed documents were used in connection with the loan process and that relevant facts pertaining to the GST case were concealed from the bank.

The authenticity of documents submitted to the bank and the role of those involved in processing and sanctioning the loan are likely to form part of the investigation.

The complainant has also alleged that machinery and other assets belonging to the firm were destroyed during his absence.

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ASI Lakhbir Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that an FIR under sections 318 (4) (cheating), 338 (forgery of a valuable security, will, or certain financial/property authorities and receipts), 336 (3) (forgery committed with the intent to use the forged document or electronic record for cheating), 340 (A forged document or electronic record and penalizes using one as genuine) and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of BNS has been lodged against the accused.