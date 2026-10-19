Ludhiana: 2 flee with gold chain after failed bid to abduct infant from NRI

Two unidentified men allegedly snatched a gold chain and attempted to abduct a six-month-old baby from an NRI family at a roadside dhaba near Sahnewal on the Ludhiana–Delhi National Highway on Saturday afternoon. The couple, who live in Germany and had recently visited India, were travelling to Chandigarh airport to catch their return flight when the incident occurred. The suspects fled after the NRI couple and their relatives raised an alarm.

Police register case against two unidentified accused and are examining CCTVs to identify them. (HT File)

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The Sahnewal police have registered a case against the two unidentified accused and initiated an investigation. The infant is safe and remains with the family, police said.

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According to the complaint filed by Davinder Singh, a resident of Niampur village in Kapurthala, he and his brother, Harvinder Singh, are based in Germany and had recently travelled to India. They were returning to Germany with their family members and were on their way to Chandigarh airport when they stopped at the dhaba for a meal.

The brief halt took a frightening turn when two unidentified men allegedly approached them. Davinder told the police that the suspects snatched a gold chain and attempted to take the six-month-old baby of Harvinder, who was sitting in his lap.

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{{^usCountry}} The suspects fled the spot after those present at the dhaba raised an alarm. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The suspects fled the spot after those present at the dhaba raised an alarm. {{/usCountry}}

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Following the complaint, investigating officer assistant sub-inspector of police (ASI) Dalbir Singh visited the spot.

A case under Section 304 (snatching) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against the two

unidentified accused, the ASI said.

“We are examining CCTV footage from cameras installed at the dhaba to identify the suspects and trace their movements. They will be apprehended soon,” the ASI added.