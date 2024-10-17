Menu Explore
Ludhiana: 2 friends killed as bike hits divider

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 18, 2024 05:44 AM IST

Two friends were killed on Thursday as their bike skid on the road and crashed into a divider near Dr BL Kapoor Memorial Hospital near old Sabzi Mandi Chowk, officials said.

Both the victims suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot.

Both the victims suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot. (HT File)
Both the victims suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot. (HT File)

They were searching for a sweet shop around 12.30 am when the incident occurred. The bodies have been sent to the civil hospital for post-mortem examinations.

The victims were identified as Rohit Tandon and Mohit, who goes by a single name.

Mohit’s father Pawan Kumar said his son had gone to a birthday party with his friend Rohit.

On their way back, they learned that Mohit’s sister, Muskaan, had given birth to a boy.

Excited to see the newborn, the two friends were searching for sweets to take to the hospital when the accident happened.

About half an hour after the accident, someone saw pictures of the accident and the bike number in a social media group and informed the family. Pawan said Mohit had just completed his MBA and was their only son. He has two sisters.

Rohit’s father, Subhash Tandon, said they reside on Tibba Road. His son worked in money transfer services. He said that late that night, Rohit informed his family that he was going to a party. Around 11 pm, Rohit called and told his father that Muskaan had given birth, and they were going to see him. They last spoke around midnight.

The Division Number 4 police are investigating the matter. Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Kulbir Singh said the bodies will be handed over to the families after post-mortem examinations.

