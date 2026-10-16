Ludhiana: 2 theft accused escape from custody outside CIA staff office

Two persons caught in connection with a burglary case escaped from police custody outside the CIA staff 1 office, situated opposite the police commissioner’s office, while waiting to be taken in for questioning.

Police personnel immediately launched a search, though no immediate breakthrough was reported. (HT File)

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The incident took place when the accused, arrested in connection with an October 8 burglary in Model Town, were brought to the CIA staff for interrogation. One of them allegedly pretended to be unwell and pushed an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) who tried to check on him. The two then took advantage of the subsequent confusion and fled the scene.

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The accused have been identified as Prince Sharma, alias Prince, a resident of Amargarh in Malerkotla, and Ramandeep Singh, alias Rinku, a resident of Amrudan Wala Bagh in Mohalla Jagatpura, Phillaur.

According to police, ASI Baldev Singh had brought the duo to the Crime Branch-1 office along with his police team. Another accused was already being questioned inside the office. The team, therefore, waited for its turn in a vehicle parked on the main road opposite the police commissioner’s office, with both the accused in custody.

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{{^usCountry}} During the wait, Ramandeep Singh complained that he was feeling unwell. When ASI Baldev Singh attempted to remove his handcuffs to check his condition, Ramandeep allegedly pushed the officer. Amid the sudden commotion, both accused managed to escape. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the wait, Ramandeep Singh complained that he was feeling unwell. When ASI Baldev Singh attempted to remove his handcuffs to check his condition, Ramandeep allegedly pushed the officer. Amid the sudden commotion, both accused managed to escape. {{/usCountry}}

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Police personnel immediately launched a search, though no immediate breakthrough was reported. The escape has prompted the police to examine CCTV footage from cameras installed in the surrounding area in an effort to track the duo’s movements.

ASI Rakesh Kumar of the Division number 5 police station said an FIR has been registered under Sections 262 (resistance or obstruction by a person to their lawful apprehension), 221 (obstructing a public servant), and 132 (assault or use of criminal force against a public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He added that efforts were being made to apprehend both suspects at the earliest.

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