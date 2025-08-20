Ludhiana: 22 arrested for cyber fraud, 14 lakh seized

The Khanna cyber crime police claimed to have arrested 22 members of a racket, recovering ₹14.34 lakh, in connection with a few fraud cases. Police have appealed to the public to stay vigilant against suspicious calls, links and online trading offers, and to immediately report such incidents on the Cyber Crime Helpline. (HT Photo)

The first case dates back to February 2025 when Sanjeev Pandhi, a Machhiwara resident, was duped of ₹3.72 crore through a fake online trading company. The fraudsters lured him via Telegram app. Those arrested in this case are Neeraj Singhania from Dubai, his wife Sarita Singhania alias Ritu, Gurjot Singh of Salana in Fatehgarh Sahib, Baldev Krishan of Zirakpur, Parvinder Singh alias Tony of Chandigarh, Samaksh Bhatt and Amritpal Kaur of Mohali, Prince, Anmol Chauhan and Rahul Sagwan of Ludhiana, and five Moga residents — Prabjot Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Amol Singh, Simran Singh and Beant Kaur. The police recovered ₹9.35 lakh.

In another case, Mahendra Pratap Singh Gill from Machhiwara lost ₹2.65 crore after an unidentified caller posed as a law enforcement officer and threatened him under the pretext of a bank account inquiry. The police have arrested Karnamjit Singh and Gurveer Singh of Mohali, Kuljit Singh, Sanjeev Mittal, Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi, Amritpal Singh alias Doctor and Mohan Singh of Jalandhar. Jalandhar residents Kuljit Singh and Mohan Singh have been identified as key suspects. Cops have recovered ₹5 lakh and are pursuing the remaining accused.

During the campaign, the cybercrime team also recovered 100 mobile phones linked to theft and fraud cases. SSP Jyoti Yadav said the police are determined to ensure victims recover their lost money. “Those who cheat people of their hard-earned savings will not be spared. Investigations into bank accounts used in these frauds are underway, and efforts are being made to return funds to the victims,” she said.

Police have appealed to the public to stay vigilant against suspicious calls, links and online trading offers, and to immediately report such incidents on the Cyber Crime Helpline.