Ludhiana: 27-year-old labourer dies of ‘drug overdose’, 10 booked

A 27-year-old labourer allegedly died of suspected drug overdose in Jaspal Colony, while his family accused a group of 10 persons, including nine women, of supplying drugs in the area. Acting on the complaint of the deceased’s brother, Meharban police have booked all 10 accused for alleged culpable homicide and criminal conspiracy.

The deceased was a resident of Indra Vikas Colony. (HT)

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The deceased was a resident of Indra Vikas Colony. He worked as a labourer at a sweetmeat shop in Kakowal.

In his complaint, the victim’s brother alleged that his brother was addicted to drugs but had quit consuming them around three months ago. However, he had recently started taking drugs again.

The complainant told police that on October 4, his brother had gone to Jaspal Colony, where the accused allegedly operated a drug-peddling network. When he went there searching for his brother, he allegedly found his brother dead near the house of one of the accused, Manjeet Kaur.

The complainant alleged that the accused had supplied the victim with drugs and that he died after consuming it.

The accused booked by police have been identified as Sheesho, Paramjeet Kaur, Balwinder Kaur, Manjeet Kaur, Sona, Sarabjit Kaur, Sukhi, Manpreet Kaur, Inderjeet Kaur and Sukhwinder Singh.

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{{^usCountry}} Investigating officer constable Avtar Singh said that the victim’s family staged a protest with his body in Jaspal Colony on Monday, demanding registration of a case against the accused for allegedly selling drugs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigating officer constable Avtar Singh said that the victim’s family staged a protest with his body in Jaspal Colony on Monday, demanding registration of a case against the accused for allegedly selling drugs. {{/usCountry}}

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Following the protest, the police registered a case under Sections 105 (culpable homicide) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police said the exact cause of man’s death would be established through the autopsy report.

The allegations regarding drug supply and the circumstances leading to his death are being investigated.