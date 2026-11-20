A 28-year-old man who had returned from Dubai a month ago to celebrate Diwali was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Machhiwara on Wednesday. His family suspects a drug overdose and has accused his maternal cousin of administering an injection to him. The police have arrested his cousin on the basis of the family’s allegations.

The deceased, a resident of Mangat Colony, is survived by his wife and two young children. (HT File)

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The deceased, a resident of Mangat Colony, is survived by his wife and two young children.

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According to the family, he left home around 6.30 am and later learnt that he had been found unconscious near the Old Vegetable Market in Machhiwara. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Family members said they noticed injection marks on his arm when they reached the hospital. Suspecting a drug overdose, they accused his maternal cousin of administering the injection, following which the police arrested him.

Machhiwara police station SHO Charanjit Singh said the body had been sent for a post-mortem examination to establish the cause of death and a probe was on. “We are also investigating the source from which the accused had procured the drugs and would identify and arrest those involved in supplying them. The accused has been booked under Section 105 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita,” he said.

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