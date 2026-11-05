Ludhiana: 3 arrested for robbing 23-year-old man at gunpoint on Tajpur Road

Three men were arrested on charges of robbing a 23-year-old scooterist at gunpoint on Tajpur Road on Tuesday afternoon. The fourth member of the gang fled with the pistol after local residents intervened.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 304(2) and 3(5) of the BNS and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. (HT File)

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According to police, the victim, Piyush, a resident of Guru Arjan Dev Nagar on Tajpur Road, was riding his friend’s scooter around 4.30 pm when four men travelling in a

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Maruti Suzuki Swift intercepted him. One of them pointed a pistol at him and snatched the scooter. Piyush raised an alarm, drawing the attention of nearby residents, who gathered at the spot and caught three of the accused. The fourth managed to flee with the weapon.

Police soon reached the spot and arrested Tarnpreet Singh, alias Tannu, Manmeet Singh and Harman Mann. The police have also recovered the stolen scooter and the Swift car.

Investigating officer Malkit Singh said two of the arrested men were residents of Chheharta in Amritsar, while the third belonged to Baba Buddha Ji Colony. The fourth accused, identified as Gurjit Singh alias Romi, is being traced. Police are also trying to recover the pistol he allegedly took with him while fleeing.

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{{^usCountry}} An FIR has been registered under Sections 304(2) and 3(5) of the BNS and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. The investigating officer said preliminary investigations had revealed that criminal cases were already registered against the accused. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An FIR has been registered under Sections 304(2) and 3(5) of the BNS and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. The investigating officer said preliminary investigations had revealed that criminal cases were already registered against the accused. {{/usCountry}}

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