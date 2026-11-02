Ludhiana: 50 govt schools await inaugurations under Sikhya Kranti initiative

The second phase of inaugurations under the Sikhya Kranti programme is yet to take off in Ludhiana district, with officials attributing the delay to staff being occupied with the management of other grants and a change in the portal.

The education department had directed officials to commence the ceremonies on October 27 and wrap them up by November 7. (HT)

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The state education department had directed officials to commence the ceremonies on October 27 and wrap them up by November 7.

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In a letter issued to district education officers, block nodal officers, and block primary education officers, the department stated that substantial infrastructure development had been completed in government schools, including new classrooms, laboratories, art and craft rooms, and libraries. The statewide programme was planned to formally dedicate these works.

In Ludhiana, infrastructure works at 50 government schools are lined up for inauguration across constituencies such as Payal, Raikot, Khanna, Gill, Jagraon, Dakha, and Samrala. The total value of the completed projects stands at ₹757.77 lakh.

As per guidelines, the department sanctioned ₹20,000 for each senior secondary school, ₹10,000 for secondary schools, and ₹5,000 for elementary schools to organise the events, along with an extra ₹5,000 for designing an inauguration plaque. However, teachers pointed out that the funds have not yet reached them.

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{{^usCountry}} A teacher, requesting anonymity, said schools had to arrange tents, microphones, speakers and refreshments, besides inviting local MLAs, parents and school management committee members. “The funds should be released beforehand. The sanctioned amount is also insufficient to meet all expenses,” the teacher added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A teacher, requesting anonymity, said schools had to arrange tents, microphones, speakers and refreshments, besides inviting local MLAs, parents and school management committee members. “The funds should be released beforehand. The sanctioned amount is also insufficient to meet all expenses,” the teacher added. {{/usCountry}}

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The proposed events also drew criticism during the first phase last year. Dharamjeet Singh Dhillon, district president of the Lecturer Cadre Union, said the government was focusing on routine infrastructure ceremonies instead of addressing serious issues like growing vacancies of principals in government schools. He added that funds sanctioned for last year’s events had been released only a few days ago.

Karamjit Kaur, district nodal officer for the programme, said the inaugurations were delayed as schools and teachers remained occupied with other grants and changes to funding portals. She added that ceremonies would begin in the coming days and funds would be disbursed following the events.

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