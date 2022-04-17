Ludhiana | Accusing ASI of assault, couple stages protest outside police post
High drama was witnessed outside the Dharampura police post at Shingar Cinema road after a couple, along with their relatives, staged a protest and blocked the traffic on Saturday evening. The woman accused police personnel for slapping her and tearing her husband’s clothes.
The couple reached the police post seeking an FIR against a woman, who had borrowed ₹40,000 from them a few months ago, for threatening them.
They, however, alleged that instead of registering their complaint, police personnel abused them. The couple further alleged that an assistant sub-inspector slapped the woman and tore her husband’s clothes when he objected.
ASI Chand Ahir, in-charge of the Dharampura police post, meanwhile, said the couple came to lodge a complaint for monetary dispute, but since it is a civil matter, he had asked them to file a court case. He added that the woman’s husband humslef tore his clothes in a bid to pressurise police into lodging the case. The ASI also refuted the allegation of slapping the woman.
Senior officials later arrived at the spot and pacified the protestors.
-
May month to be dedicated to women’s health issues in HP: Anurag
Union minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday said that the upcoming month of May will be dedicated to women in Himachal Pradesh when attention would be given to the women-related issues. Asked about the Aam Aadmi Party leaders' visits to Himachal Pradesh in the run-up to the state assembly polls, Thakur said, “They have no ground here, their unit is finished.” Earlier this month, Himachal Pradesh AAP chief Anoop Kesari joined the BJP.
-
‘Mafia tag’ by politicians hurting our business, say bus operators
At a time when the Aam Aadmi Party is promising to end the reign of the notorious 'transport mafia' in the state, private bus operators on Saturday said political parties had given them the all-encompassing 'mafia' tag to further their political aspirations. The operators said, “We have completed all formalities, and pay our taxes. However, the government is imposing fresh conditions on us, which is causing loses to the private sector.”
-
We are not emulating AAP’s model: Himachal BJP chief Kashyap
The Bharatiya Janata Party has responded strongly to Delhi deputy chief minister Manisha Sisodia's jibe on freebies announced by Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur recently. Sisodia had deplored the BJP by saying that the party, which does not believe in giving any facility to the public, has started to emulate Arvind Kejriwal's model of development. Now, there will be no water bill in rural areas. Simultaneously, electricity charges were reduced from ₹1.
-
2 days on, Khanna’s garbage mountain continues to smoulder
Two days after a major blaze broke out at the garbage dump in Khanna's Rasoolra village, the waste continued to smoulder on Saturday. The fire had broken out at around 7pm on Thursday, and six fire tenders from Khanna, Samrala and Mandi Gobindgarh had rushed to douse the flames on Friday. As smoke engulfed villages in its proximity, including Rasoolra, Bahomajra, Ikolaha, villagers gathered on the spot and staged a protest against municipal authorities.
-
Government ensuring equitable development in HP: Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 46 development projects worth about ₹287 crore at Pansai ground in Nadaun assembly constituency of Hamirpur district. Jai Ram said that the present Himachal government has ensured equitable and balanced development of every area of the state and every section of the society in the last four and a half years.
