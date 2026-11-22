Despite the Punjab government distributing 10,500 safety kits worth ₹12.60 crore among employees of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) nearly four months ago, workers can still be seen climbing electricity poles to carry out repair work without wearing the prescribed safety equipment.

A worker carries out repair work on an electricity pole without any safety gear in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/Ht) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In recent months, two PSPCL workers lost their lives due to electrocution in recent months. The safety kits given to the workers include voltage sensors, pole safety belts, helmets, gloves, safety goggles and reflective jackets among other items. Pole safety belts prevent workers from falling in case of any mishap.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

However, the lack of regular monitoring at work sites raises concerns over whether workers are consistently using the prescribed equipment while carrying out repairs particularly in areas with multiple electricity lines.

When contacted, junior engineer (JE) Varinder Singh said, “During distribution, it was ensured that all workers got the safety kits. The PSPCL gives tenders to contractors who further engage workers to carry out the work. The contractors are responsible for ensuring that the workers they hire follow safety measures and use the required equipment. We cannot reach every location and keep checking all the time. When we visit a particular site, the workers are not always there.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} According to Jasdev Singh Hans, PSPCL chief engineer (Ludhiana central zone), the corporation gives tenders to contractors who subsequently hire workers to carry out the repair and maintenance work. The contractor is primarily responsible in case of a mishap but the PSPCL also has a responsibility to ensure that safety measures are followed, he said. “If we find anyone working without following the required safety measures, we take action immediately. We can impose a penalty or even blacklist them,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Jasdev Singh Hans, PSPCL chief engineer (Ludhiana central zone), the corporation gives tenders to contractors who subsequently hire workers to carry out the repair and maintenance work. The contractor is primarily responsible in case of a mishap but the PSPCL also has a responsibility to ensure that safety measures are followed, he said. “If we find anyone working without following the required safety measures, we take action immediately. We can impose a penalty or even blacklist them,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Recent mishaps

On August 29, a 42-year-old contractual PSPCL worker from Govindsar, Sukhjit Singh, died after being electrocuted while replacing a faulty jumper near the 66-kV Giaspura substation. He was working on the Kabir Nagar feeder after a shutdown permit had been obtained. Back-feeding from some generator triggered the mishap, officials said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On September 23, Resham Singh, a CHB worker with the PSPCL, died after suffering an electric shock while fixing a fault in Sahnewal. A permit had reportedly been obtained and the Bhagwanpura AP feeder was shut down. However, he reportedly climbed onto the Dugri AP feeder which was live and suffered an electric shock.