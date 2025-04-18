Ludhiana: Arora writes to MC, pushes for park at SKS Nagar

Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora has written to the municipal commissioner (MC) of Ludhiana, urging the development of a public park in SKS Nagar, Phase 2, along with Pakhowal Road. Arora requested the MC to instruct the relevant officials to survey the site and explore the feasibility of converting it into a public park. (HT File)

In his letter, Arora highlighted a representation he received from the Welfare Society Senior Citizens’ Forum, Ludhiana, requesting that a green space be developed for the benefit of residents. The suggested site is a triangular plot of approximately 1100 square yards, located opposite Atal Apartments and currently used as a weekly vegetable market.

According to the information received, the plot belongs to the irrigation department. Arora requested the MC to instruct the relevant officials to survey the site and explore the feasibility of converting it into a public park.