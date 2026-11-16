Ludhiana athletes clinch 272 medals as state special Olympics conclude

The three-day 27th Punjab State Special Olympics Games 2026 concluded at Guru Nanak Public School (GNPS), Sarabha Nagar, on Sunday, with hundreds of specially-abled athletes showcasing their sporting talent and team spirit. Ludhiana athletes put up a stellar performance, bagging an impressive 272 medals, including 67 gold, 89 silver, and 116 bronze.

Players in action during the event at Guru Nanak Public School in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT)

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The final day commenced with a walkathon featuring around 700 special athletes, coaches, and participants marching from the school towards Happy Forging Park to spread the message of inclusion and equal opportunities.

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The closing ceremony featured a flag-off event and medal distribution, with representatives honouring participants for their sporting achievements and enthusiastic participation. A total of 64 schools and 570 athletes were felicitated with trophies, marking the successful conclusion of the three-day sporting extravaganza.

A major highlight of the day was the relay race, where Ropar secured first position, followed by Ludhiana in second place and Malerkotla in third.

Chief guest Gurpreet Singh, founder of Manukhta Di Sewa Society, and Gurjot Singh, deputy director of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), attended the event to felicitate the winners and applaud the participants for their hard work and sporting excellence.

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