An immigration consultant has been booked for a second time within days, with the latest case involving an alleged fraud of ₹16 lakh on the pretext of arranging an Australian work permit for a Ludhiana resident. The Jodhewal police have registered a case against the woman and her associate, just two days after the Dugri police booked her and her husband in a separate case involving an alleged ₹17 lakh fraud for providing a fake Australian visa.

A case has been registered under Sections 318(4) (cheating) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Section 24 of the Immigration Act. (HT File)

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The latest case follows an inquiry into a complaint lodged by Nikhil, a resident of New Vishal Nagar, against Gurvinder Kaur, alias Gagan, who runs an immigration consultancy in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, and her associate Krishan, a resident of Fatehgarh Sahib.

According to the complaint, Nikhil approached the consultancy after coming across an advertisement on social media. The accused allegedly promised to send him to Australia on a work permit and collected ₹16 lakh from him in instalments. However, they continued to delay the visa process despite receiving the money. After waiting several months without receiving the visa, Nikhil approached the police. He had filed his complaint on December 29, 2025.

Assistant sub-inspector Kuldeep Singh, the investigating officer at Jodhewal police station, said a case had been registered under Sections 318(4) (cheating) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 24 of the Immigration Act.

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{{^usCountry}} In the earlier case, the Dugri police booked Gurvinder Kaur and her husband, Amardeep Singh, on a complaint filed by Ram Kumar Khurmi, a resident of Bhawanigarh in Sangrur district. Khurmi alleged that the couple had provided his son, Tejinder Singh, with a fake Australian visa, following which he was sent back from Amritsar airport. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the earlier case, the Dugri police booked Gurvinder Kaur and her husband, Amardeep Singh, on a complaint filed by Ram Kumar Khurmi, a resident of Bhawanigarh in Sangrur district. Khurmi alleged that the couple had provided his son, Tejinder Singh, with a fake Australian visa, following which he was sent back from Amritsar airport. {{/usCountry}}

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The FIR in this case invokes Sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust), 318(4) (cheating), 336(1) and 336(3) (forgery), 338 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), 340(2) (using a forged document as genuine) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the BNS, along with relevant provisions of the Immigration Act.