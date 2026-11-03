Ludhiana: Autopsy finds 28-30 stab wounds on woman killed by husband

The 49-year-old woman was stabbed 28 to 30 times, mostly in the chest and abdomen, by her husband at their home in Vikas Nagar on Pakhowal Road, her post-mortem report revealed on Monday. The Dugri police formally arrested the 50-year-old accused, Ravinder Singh, a pick-up van driver, on Monday, a day after the murder.

The police registered a murder case against him on the statement of the couple’s son, Gagandeep Singh. (HT File)

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Ravinder, who returned from Australia two days before the incident, allegedly suspected his wife, Kamaldeep Kaur, of infidelity. According to the police, the couple had an argument at their home on Sunday evening, following which he picked up a kitchen knife and repeatedly stabbed her before fleeing.

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The attack took place shortly after their son, Gagandeep Singh, returned from the market. Kamaldeep was rushed to hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

The post-mortem report indicated that the multiple stab wounds had damaged the woman’s internal organs. Most of the injuries were concentrated in her chest and abdomen.

Inspector Gurmukh Singh, SHO of Dugri police station, said the police were yet to establish whether Ravinder killed his wife in a fit of rage or had planned the murder in advance.

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{{^usCountry}} The police registered a murder case against him on the statement of the couple’s son, Gagandeep Singh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police registered a murder case against him on the statement of the couple’s son, Gagandeep Singh. {{/usCountry}}

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