Ludhiana: Autopsy report confirms suicide; accused’s kin allege foul play

The post-mortem examination of a 22-year-old woman, who died on November 4, has confirmed that she died by suicide (hanging), officials said. A three-member board, comprising Dr Harpreet, Dr Akash, and Dr Vikas, conducted the autopsy.

A three-member board, comprising Dr Harpreet, Dr Akash, and Dr Vikas, conducted the autopsy. (HT)

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Meanwhile, the mother of Divanshu Bagga, a Haibowal resident booked for abetting the suicide, has released a video seeking a fair and impartial investigation. She claimed that her son was falsely implicated and alleged that the woman’s family had concealed facts about their relationship.

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After the woman, a resident of Harcharan Nagar, died on November 4, her family had accused Divanshu of harassing her and pressuring her to marry him despite their opposition to the proposal. Acting on a complaint filed by the family, the police booked him for abetment to suicide and other offences.

In the video, Divanshu’s mother, Kajal, claimed that her son and the woman were in a relationship and that she had evidence to substantiate this. She questioned the allegation that her son had forced the woman into marriage and urged the police to investigate the actual circumstances surrounding her death.

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{{^usCountry}} Kajal also alleged that the woman’s family had assaulted her son when he visited their house after being called there by the woman on his birthday. She claimed that his SUV was also damaged and that the family subsequently falsely accused him of firing gunshots outside their house. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kajal also alleged that the woman’s family had assaulted her son when he visited their house after being called there by the woman on his birthday. She claimed that his SUV was also damaged and that the family subsequently falsely accused him of firing gunshots outside their house. {{/usCountry}}

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Describing the death as an alleged case of honor killing, she claimed that the woman’s family had initially agreed to the marriage when her father was alive. However, after his death a few months ago, the woman’s mother and brother allegedly began opposing the relationship.

The woman’s brother had alleged in his statement to the police that on November 2, Divanshu, accompanied by some accomplices, barged into their house, abused and threatened the family. He further claimed that Divanshu fired gunshots from an illegal firearm while fleeing the spot in his Mahindra Thar—an incident that allegedly left his sister distressed, leading to her suicide.

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The police registered a case against Divanshu under Sections 108 (abetment of suicide), 324(4) (mischief causing damage), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 191(3) (rioting while armed with a deadly weapon), 190 (offence committed by a member of an unlawful assembly) and 333 (house trespass) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant provisions of the Arms Act. His mother, Kajal, and brother, Cheenu, were also booked on charges of abetment to suicide.

Before the woman’s death, Divanshu had posted on social media alleging that he and his car had been attacked by the woman’s family. He had also spoken to the media about the alleged incident.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP-III) Sameer Verma said the FIR was registered on the basis of the complaint of the woman’s family. “On the other hand, the police did not receive any complaint from Divanshu. These are allegations from both sides, and the police are investigating the matter from all angles,” he added.

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