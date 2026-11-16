Ludhiana: Awaiting regularisation since 12 yrs, say Meritorious School teachers

Waiting since 2014, contractual teachers working in Punjab’s meritorious schools are still awaiting a final decision on regularisation, despite complying with the state education department’s exercise by submitting consent forms back in June.

Ludhiana has one Meritorious School with more than 35 contractual teachers. (HT)

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Ludhiana has one Meritorious School with more than 35 contractual teachers.

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The issue dates back to June, when the Punjab school education department sought consent from contractual teaching and non-teaching staff for regularisation under the Society for Promotion of Quality Education for Poor and Meritorious Students of Punjab. The move had initially triggered discontent among educators, many of whom reiterated their core demand for regularisation directly under the regular school education department, with their service conditions governed by standard civil services rules.

In an official communication issued to the principals of all meritorious schools, the society had directed institutions to collect comprehensive details of contractual employees through a designated google form. The form gathered information, including the school’s name, employee particulars, staff category, designation, exact date of joining, and explicit confirmation of whether the employee was willing to be regularised under the society’s umbrella.

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{{^usCountry}} Although several teachers initially questioned the proposal, stating that it departed from their original demand for regular state cadre status, most eventually submitted their formal consent forms in the hope of finally securing regular employment after years of contractual service. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Although several teachers initially questioned the proposal, stating that it departed from their original demand for regular state cadre status, most eventually submitted their formal consent forms in the hope of finally securing regular employment after years of contractual service. {{/usCountry}}

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Lakhvir Singh, a teacher at the Ludhiana Meritorious School, said employees had consistently demanded regularisation under the education department and not the society, where service conditions remained unclear.

“We had raised our demand for regularisation under Civil Services Rules. Although most of us agreed to the department’s proposal and submitted the forms, there has been no progress on the ground,” he said.

Another teacher, requesting anonymity, said the matter had been discussed at several meetings with ministers and senior officials, but employees were still awaiting regularisation.

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Administrative secretary, school education, Sonali Giri said the regularisation process is currently underway and awaiting final approval from the state cabinet.