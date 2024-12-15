Ludhiana: Burglar breaks into shop near police station, steals cash, 12 phones

Ludhiana A video grab of the accused at the mobile shop on Kalgidhar Road, metres away from the Division Number 2 police station, in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

An unidentified burglar broke into a mobile shop on Kalgidhar Road late on Friday night and made away with cash and 12 mobile phones, officials said.

They added that the shop is located a few metres from the Division Number 2 police station. The incident was caught on closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed at the shop.

Owner Satinderpal Singh Lovely, a resident of Shahpur Road, came to know about the burglary when he reached the shop on Saturday morning and found the facility ransacked.

According to Satinderpal, he locked up On Thursday evening and went home. Upon reopening the shop the next morning, he found that approximately ₹5,000 in cash, $20,000 and 12 mobile phone were missing.

He then checked the footage from the CCTV cameras installed outside and inside the shop, and found footage of the burglar breaking in and stealing the items.

Satinderpal said that according to the footage, the accused climbed an electricity pole outside to access the roof and broke open the gate there to enter the shop. He the escaped using the same route, the complainant added.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurdev Singh, the investigating officer, said a first-information report (FIR) was registered under sections 305 and 331(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“We have obtained the CCTV footage but the burglar’s face is covered,” said the ASI.

“We are scanning additional CCTV cameras installed nearby areas to trace the accused,” he added.