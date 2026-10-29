Ludhiana: Burglars render family unconscious, flee with 3 vehicle, 54 LPG cylinders

Three burglars allegedly rendered a family unconscious by spraying an unidentified substance into their room before stealing a pickup vehicle loaded with 54 LPG cylinders and two motorcycles from a gas agency warehouse in the Gobindgarh area in the early hours of Thursday.

The burglary took place around 3.15 am at the warehouse of Arun Gas Agency. (HT File)

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The burglary took place around 3.15 am at the warehouse of Arun Gas Agency. The stolen pickup auto was carrying a mix of filled and empty gas cylinders when the burglars allegedly drove it away along with the two motorcycles.

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According to the agency owner, Arun Gupta, his employee Dharmendra lived at the warehouse with his family and sister, Aarti. The family was asleep when the three burglars allegedly entered the premises and sprayed an unidentified substance into their room, leaving them unconscious. The burglars allegedly stole the cylinder-laden vehicle and the two motorcycles before escaping.

Gupta said Dharmendra and his family discovered the burglary after waking up in the morning and finding the vehicle and motorcycles missing. Dharmendra immediately informed him, following which the police were alerted.

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{{^usCountry}} A police team reached the spot, inspected the premises and launched an investigation. CCTV footage from the area reportedly captured the three suspects leaving with the stolen vehicle and motorcycles. The police are examining the footage and other clues to identify and trace the burglars. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A police team reached the spot, inspected the premises and launched an investigation. CCTV footage from the area reportedly captured the three suspects leaving with the stolen vehicle and motorcycles. The police are examining the footage and other clues to identify and trace the burglars. {{/usCountry}}

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ASI Kapil Sharma, in-charge of the Ishar Nagar police post, said the circumstances of the incident appeared suspicious at this stage. He added that further details would emerge after the investigation.