Ludhiana: Car torched over old enmity, 3 booked: Cops

Three persons have been booked on charges of setting ablaze a brand-new Swift car near a liquor vend in Shimlapuri, police said on Friday. The incident, which occurred a few weeks ago, was initially thought to be accidental until CCTV footage revealed deliberate sabotage, they added. A probe in this case in on. (HT File)

According to police, car owner Rahul, a resident of Basant Nagar, had parked his new car near a vend in Shimlapuri when he received a late-night call informing him that the vehicle was on fire. By the time he reached the spot, the car was completely engulfed in flames, despite locals’ efforts to control the blaze.

Rahul initially suspected a short circuit, but CCTV footage showed individuals throwing a flammable substance on the car before setting it ablaze.

Acting on Rahul’s complaint, Daba police have booked three persons — Dilpreet Singh of Shimlapuri and brothers Gurjeet Singh and Jaspreet Singh of Basant Nagar — under Sections 326(7) (mischief by injury, inundation, fire, or explosive substances, etc) 324(4) (mischief causing damage between ₹20,000 and ₹1 lakh), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) ,191(3) (rioting committed with a deadly weapon) and 190 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the BNS for arson and criminal conspiracy.

ASI Resham Singh of Daba police said, “The car was completely gutted. The CCTV footage indicates a planned act. A case has been registered and investigations are underway.”

Police are now verifying the motive, which is suspected to be rooted in a long-standing personal rivalry. Further arrests are expected as the investigation continues.