Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: CBSE Class 12 maths exam: Students struggle with time management

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 09, 2025 06:38 AM IST

Questions from integration and differentiation, which are usually considered tough, were surprisingly moderate; however, some sections required extensive calculations, making the exam lengthy

The central board of secondary education (CBSE) conducted the Class 12 mathematics examination on Saturday, getting mixed reactions from the students and teachers. While the difficulty level was moderate, many found the paper too lengthy to complete in time.

Students coming out of examination centre at Guru Nanak Public School in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Manish/HT)
Students coming out of examination centre at Guru Nanak Public School in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Manish/HT)

Paramjit Kaur, a mathematics teacher at Guru Nanak Public School, Sarabha Nagar, said the paper was well-balanced, but agreed that students struggled with time management. “Questions from integration and differentiation, which are usually considered tough, were surprisingly moderate. However, some sections required extensive calculations, making the exam lengthy,” she said.

Prabhjot Singh, a Class 12 student from the same school, echoed the sentiment. “The paper was easy overall, but some questions took longer time due to lengthy calculations,” he said.

Prabhjot Kaur, another student, found the one-mark questions time-consuming. “My half of the case study section was left unfinished because I ran out of time. While questions from applications of derivatives and inverse trigonometry were tricky, topics like matrices and probability were easy to solve,” she shared.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On