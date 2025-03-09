Ludhiana: CBSE Class 12 maths exam: Students struggle with time management

The central board of secondary education (CBSE) conducted the Class 12 mathematics examination on Saturday, getting mixed reactions from the students and teachers. While the difficulty level was moderate, many found the paper too lengthy to complete in time. Students coming out of examination centre at Guru Nanak Public School in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Manish/HT)

Paramjit Kaur, a mathematics teacher at Guru Nanak Public School, Sarabha Nagar, said the paper was well-balanced, but agreed that students struggled with time management. “Questions from integration and differentiation, which are usually considered tough, were surprisingly moderate. However, some sections required extensive calculations, making the exam lengthy,” she said.

Prabhjot Singh, a Class 12 student from the same school, echoed the sentiment. “The paper was easy overall, but some questions took longer time due to lengthy calculations,” he said.

Prabhjot Kaur, another student, found the one-mark questions time-consuming. “My half of the case study section was left unfinished because I ran out of time. While questions from applications of derivatives and inverse trigonometry were tricky, topics like matrices and probability were easy to solve,” she shared.