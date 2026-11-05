Ludhiana: Cheema promises grant for agri varsity hostels at youth festival

Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Wednesday assured Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) of a grant to strengthen its boys’ and girls’ hostels, asking the university authorities to submit estimates for the proposed allocation. The assurance came during the inauguration of the university’s Inter-College Youth Festival 2026-27.

PAU vice-chancellor Harvinder Singh Dhaliwal (right) honouring finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema (centre) at the Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

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Cheema said the state government had allocated ₹30 crore for PAU’s infrastructure development last year and was committed to supporting further improvements. He specifically highlighted the need to strengthen hostel facilities and asked the university to send the required estimates so that funds could be allocated.

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Lauding PAU’s contribution to agriculture, the finance minister said, “The university earned global recognition for helping Punjab become the “Bread Basket of India” through its significant contribution to the country’s food production. Punjab had a rich cultural heritage and its youth had traditionally played an active role in cultural festivals, sports and other activities”, he added.

The festival began amid a cultural procession, accompanied by dhol beats, through which students presented a picture of Punjab, highlighting both its strengths and challenges. Agriculture, the state’s five rivers, respect for elders and affection for children formed part of the presentation. Students also drew attention to the growing drug menace, increasing mobile addiction and the trend of young Punjabis leaving their homeland in search of better opportunities abroad. Through their performances, they called for collective efforts to restore Punjab’s vibrancy and make it “Rangla Punjab” once again.

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{{^usCountry}} Students from PAU’s six constituent colleges are participating in the festival. These include the College of Agriculture, College of Horticulture and Forestry, College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology, College of Basic Sciences and Humanities, and College of Community Science in Ludhiana, along with the College of Agriculture at Ballowal Saunkhri. Students from the university’s institutes of agriculture in Bathinda and Gurdaspur are also taking part in various competitions. Vice-chancellor (V-C) Harvinder Singh Dhaliwal said the youth festival had been designed to help students identify, nurture and showcase their talents. “PAU produced several renowned artists and writers, including JS Bhalla, Bal Mukund Sharma, Surjit Patar, Kulwant Virk and Mohan Singh. The university hoped to nurture more such personalities in the coming years,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Students from PAU’s six constituent colleges are participating in the festival. These include the College of Agriculture, College of Horticulture and Forestry, College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology, College of Basic Sciences and Humanities, and College of Community Science in Ludhiana, along with the College of Agriculture at Ballowal Saunkhri. Students from the university’s institutes of agriculture in Bathinda and Gurdaspur are also taking part in various competitions. Vice-chancellor (V-C) Harvinder Singh Dhaliwal said the youth festival had been designed to help students identify, nurture and showcase their talents. “PAU produced several renowned artists and writers, including JS Bhalla, Bal Mukund Sharma, Surjit Patar, Kulwant Virk and Mohan Singh. The university hoped to nurture more such personalities in the coming years,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Director of students’ welfare KS Suri described the festival as a “celebration of life”. He urged students to follow three principles–discipline, vision and dedication–to make a mark and achieve success in all fields.