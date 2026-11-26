The Municipal Corporation (MC) is in a fix over the mechanical sweeping project after it changed the concession agreement, and the contractor refused to sign the revised agreement.

The Municipal Corporation (MC) is in a fix over the mechanical sweeping project after it changed the concession agreement, and the contractor refused to sign the revised agreement. (HT) more less

The project worth ₹81.4 crore was passed by the Finance and Contracts Committee and the civic body’s General House last month.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

An official involved in the discussions with the contractors to strike a mutually acceptable concession agreement said on condition of anonymity that the original deal “favoured the contractor”, was later changed by the former commissioner, and was subsequently passed by the General House.

“The contractor was charging for sweeping even on days when it rained. We would have been made to pay for sweeping on roads with potholes that can’t actually be cleaned,” he said.

When the project was discussed at the Finance and Contracts Committee meeting last month, councillor Gaurav Bhatti raised objections to these points. The committee considered these objections and revised the concession agreement before taking it to the General House for a vote.

“The agreement was amended and passed in the House,” the official said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} However, the contractor refused to sign the revised agreement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the contractor refused to sign the revised agreement. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The official said that the civic body can’t make changes to the agreement unless a new committee reviews it and the entire process goes through again. But the problem goes further, he explained. “If the commissioner makes a new committee, it will still need to have the same officials on it. How can the same officials now accept the terms that they themselves struck out earlier,” he said.

This impasse has now jeopardised the entire project. Earlier, the opposition had also pointed out the project’s high cost, however, the project was passed in the General House amid an uproar by the opposition.

“I had raised this issue in the F&CC meeting. The contractor was making us pay for days when there would be no cleaning,” said councillor Bhatti, the sole opposition member of the F&CC.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

When approached for comment on the issue, Municipal Corporation commissioner Damanjit Mann said, “We haven’t received any communication from the contractor yet.”

Texts and calls to mayor Inderjit Kaur went unanswered.