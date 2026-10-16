Ludhiana clinches double gold in baseball events

The district emerged on top in the under-21 men’s and 31-40 women’s categories at the state-level baseball competitions under Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan 2026, with the hosts securing gold medals in both events on the final day of the tournament in the district.

Players before a contest at Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Gill, on Thursday. (HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The competitions were held at Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Gill, Ludhiana, as part of the first phase of the state-level games organised by the Punjab sports department in collaboration with the district administration. Baseball and cycling events were conducted for boys, girls, men and women across five age groups; under 14, under 17, under 21, 21-30 and 31-40 years.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

On Thursday, in the under-21 men’s category, Ludhiana secured the first position, while Ferozepur finished second and Sangrur took third place.

The 31-40 women’s category witnessed several competitive matches before Ludhiana claimed the top position. In the initial matches, Barnala defeated Bathinda 2-0, Rupnagar beat Moga 3-1, and Ferozepur registered a 2-0 victory over Tarn Taran. Ludhiana dominated Hoshiarpur with a 5-0 win, while Sangrur defeated Barnala 4-0. Rupnagar also overcame Patiala 3-1.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The semi-finals saw Ludhiana beat Rupnagar 6-1 to secure a place in the final. In the other semi-final, Ferozepur defeated Sangrur 4-1 to advance to the title clash. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The semi-finals saw Ludhiana beat Rupnagar 6-1 to secure a place in the final. In the other semi-final, Ferozepur defeated Sangrur 4-1 to advance to the title clash. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Ludhiana continued its strong run in the final to finish first in the 31-40 women’s category. Ferozepur secured second place, while Rupnagar finished third.

The results highlighted the performances of teams from several districts, with Ludhiana taking the top spot in both categories on the final day. The state-level games aim to provide athletes with a competitive platform, encourage participation across age groups and promote sporting talent in Punjab. The inclusion of men’s and women’s categories across different age groups also allows experienced players to remain active in organised competitions.