Ludhiana: Commuters stranded as buses off road

Commuters across Ludhiana were left stranded on Thursday as a statewide bandh choked main transit arteries and wiped government buses completely off the streets. The shutdown was called to demand a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the October 13 killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa, while simultaneously highlighting the state’s escalating drug menace. With public transport brought to a grinding halt, office-goers and daily travellers faced a chaotic struggle to find alternative rides amid mounting crowds at major bus terminals and traffic intersections.

Travellers were inconvenienced as buses remained stationed at the interstate bus stand amid shutdown. (Gurpreet Singh/ht)

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The sudden disruption threw normal life out of gear across the region, turning routine morning commutes into an ordeal. Stranded passengers scrambled to find any available transport, forcing them to rely heavily on private operators. However, the limited private buses that continued to operate were quickly overwhelmed and packed far beyond capacity.

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Praveen, general secretary of the contract workers’ union, said that only around 10% of the buses managed to operate before 9 am as these had already left on their routes through villages and other accessible stretches. “When the roads were completely blocked after 9 am, bus services had to be stopped altogether,” he said.

With government bus fleets grounded, private operators became the sole option, triggering chaotic scenes at bus stands as desperate passengers jostled to squeeze inside. “I have to reach my workplace on time, but buses are simply not available. I don’t know how I am going to reach my destination today. The roads are blocked and there seems to be no alternative for people who depend on public transport,” said Bani Modgil, a stranded commuter.

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{{^usCountry}} Another commuter, Suryansh Yadav, highlighted the struggle at the vehicle doors. “The private buses are so overcrowded that people are struggling to even get inside. Everyone is in a hurry to reach their destination on time. Even if one manages to spot a bus, boarding it is a major challenge.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another commuter, Suryansh Yadav, highlighted the struggle at the vehicle doors. “The private buses are so overcrowded that people are struggling to even get inside. Everyone is in a hurry to reach their destination on time. Even if one manages to spot a bus, boarding it is a major challenge.” {{/usCountry}}

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Another city resident, Tarun Salaria, said, “When buses stop running and roads are blocked, ordinary people are the ones who suffer the most.”

Repeated attempts to contact Punjab Roadways general manager Nawraj Bhatish for comments on the suspension of services went unanswered.