Ludhiana: Cops attach property of habitual drug offender worth 22L

The Ludhiana rural police have attached a four-marla house valued at ₹22 lakh belonging to a drug offender in Salempura Tibba under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The enforcement action follows the suspect’s arrest on July 10, when police seized 62 kg of poppy husk, 1.5 kg of opium, and a Scorpio SUV.

Police officials outside the house of the drug offender at Salempura Tibba on Tuesday. (HT)

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Senior superintendent of police (SSP, Ludhiana Rural) Ankur Gupta said the initial FIR was registered at the Sidhwan Bet police station under Sections 15, 18, 25, 61, and 85 of the NDPS Act. Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by station house officer (SHO) sub-inspector Amarjit Singh arrested the accused, identified as Pritam Singh, alias Baba, a resident of Salempura Tibba, and recovered the contraband and the vehicle.

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Following the arrest, police initiated a financial investigation into the accused’s assets and drafted a proposal to freeze the property under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act. The case was submitted to the competent authority in New Delhi, which subsequently issued the formal attachment order.

A copy of the execution order has been affixed outside the house. Police records reveal that Pritam Singh is a repeat offender, facing multiple cases under the NDPS Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) registered between 2011 and 2024.

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