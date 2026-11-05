Ludhiana: Councillor tells MC chief to ‘Make contractors liable’ for road upkeep for up to 15 yrs

A day after a 35-year-old gym trainer Deepak was killed in a road accident on Gill Road, Congress councillor and Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) member Gaurav Bhatti has demanded a comprehensive policy to fix contractors’ responsibility for road maintenance, ensure construction quality and provide insurance cover in case of accidents linked to defective roadwork.

Demand comes a day after gym trainer’s death on damaged Gill Road stretch; activist seeks human rights panel probe. (HT File)

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In a representation submitted to municipal commissioner Ankur Mahindroo, Bhatti has proposed that contractors constructing bituminous roads should remain responsible for their upkeep for five to 10 years, while those building cement concrete roads should be accountable for 10 to 15 years. This means that if potholes or other defects develop during the stipulated period, contractors would have to repair the roads at their own expense instead of leaving the municipal corporation to bear the cost.

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He has also proposed that the maintenance period should begin only after completion of the work, physical inspection and issuance of a completion certificate, rather than from the date of the work order.

Bhatti has further demanded mandatory third-party liability and accident insurance for contractors undertaking road construction and repair works, so that financial compensation can be considered in cases where accidents result from defective roads or inadequate maintenance.

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{{^usCountry}} Pointing out that several roads deteriorate within six months to a year of construction, he has sought mandatory laboratory testing of construction materials, retention of {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pointing out that several roads deteriorate within six months to a year of construction, he has sought mandatory laboratory testing of construction materials, retention of {{/usCountry}}

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performance security from contractors and technical inspections before final bill payments.

To ensure transparency, the councillor has proposed a ward-wise road register containing construction dates, work order numbers, contractors’ names, project costs and maintenance periods. He has also sought repairs of potholes and dangerous stretches within 24 to 48 hours, with immediate barricading wherever road damage poses a risk to commuters.

Monthly ward-wise reports detailing road repairs, patchwork expenditure and contractors involved have also been sought.

Deepak was killed on Tuesday when his bullet skidded on a damaged stretch on Gill Road and a PRTC bus coming from behind ran over him. The accident has brought the condition of the road and the absence of adequate safety arrangements into focus.

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Meanwhile, social activist Arvind Sharma has approached the Punjab State Human Rights Commission (PSHRC), seeking an independent inquiry into Deepak’s death and accountability of the officials and contractor concerned.

In his complaint, Sharma claimed that nearly 65% of the Gill Road project remains incomplete despite years of delay. He alleged that loose gravel, construction material and an unsafe road surface had exposed commuters to accident risks.

He has sought an investigation into the alleged absence of warning signs and barricades at the site.

Sharma has also asked the commission to examine reports that the bus driver fled the spot and that an ambulance arrived around three to three-and-a-half hours after the accident. He has sought an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the reported delay in medical assistance and whether compensation or other relief could be provided to Deepak’s family under applicable law.

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The activist has urged the commission to direct the civic body to remove construction debris, install adequate safety measures and complete the pending Gill Road project within a fixed timeframe.