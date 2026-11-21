A local court has issued warrants for the attachment of movable assets of the health department over its failure to pay ₹2.70 lakh awarded under a court decree in a case dating back several years.

Petitioner Jarnail Kaur alias Jarnail Gill had moved the court seeking compensation for her delayed promotion. (HT File) more less

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The court of civil judge (junior division) Satvir Kaur has identified the Punjab chief secretary, principal secretary of the department of health and family welfare, director of health services and senior medical officer (SMO), community health centre (CHC), Sudhar, as judgment debtors in the execution proceedings.

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The court has ordered the attachment of movable property, including funds under Major Head 2210 (medical and public health) and Object Head 01 (salaries), besides office equipment such as chairs, tables, cupboards, air conditioners, fans, computers and printers.

Petitioner Jarnail Kaur alias Jarnail Gill had moved the court seeking compensation for her delayed promotion. The petitioner had demanded ₹2.50 lakh as compensation, but the court had ordered the department to pay ₹1 lakh with interest on the amount from the date of the order.

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{{^usCountry}} However, interest at the rate of 12% per annum, calculated from the date of the lower court’s judgment, had accumulated to ₹1.70 lakh as of October 9, 2026, taking the total outstanding amount to ₹2.70 lakh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, interest at the rate of 12% per annum, calculated from the date of the lower court’s judgment, had accumulated to ₹1.70 lakh as of October 9, 2026, taking the total outstanding amount to ₹2.70 lakh. {{/usCountry}}

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The government will also be liable to pay further interest until the actual date of payment, along with the expenses incurred in executing the decree.

The court has directed the authorised officer to attach the identified movable assets and retain them in custody until further orders if the decree amount and attachment expenses are not paid.

According to the court order dated November 6, 2026, a certified copy of the Punjab and Haryana high court’s order dated July 15, 2026, passed in RSA No. 3756/2016, had been placed on record. The court also noted that no stay order from any competent court had been received in the matter.

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Subsequently, warrants for the attachment of movable property were issued on November 16. The court has directed that a compliance report on the execution of the warrants be submitted by December 1, the date fixed for the next hearing.

Meanwhile, senior medical officer Dr Davinder Kumar Sandhu confirmed the development, saying the matter was already in the knowledge of senior officials. He added that information regarding the latest court orders was also being forwarded to the higher authorities.