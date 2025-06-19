Ludhiana: Covers of 35 water tankers stolen from civil hospital, FIR lodged

An FIR has been registered into the theft of around 35 covers of water tankers at the civil hospital. ASI Kulbir Raj, in-charge of police post in the civil hospital, said, “We had received a complaint from the senior medical officer (SMO), civil hospital, on Monday that the covers of around 35 tankers placed on the terrace of the hospital building were missing.” An FIR under Section 305 of BNS has been registered against unidentified persons in the matter. (HT photo for representation)

The police found a few covers missing and a few lying on the ground. They also found the latch of the door to the terrace broken. “We have launched an investigation into the matter and very soon we’ll nab the person responsible for this,” said ASI Raj.

SMO Harpreet Singh said, “As soon I found out about the case, I lodged a formal complaint into the matter so that the people responsible could be nabbed and such incident doesn’t occur again.”

He added that the missing covers have since been replaced with new ones. As per the police, an FIR under Section 305 (theft in government properties) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), has been registered against unidentified persons in the matter.