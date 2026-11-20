Families residing in the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) colony in Giaspura are living under constant fear as a dense web of loose, tangled, and low-hanging electrical wires dangle outside their flats. Despite repeated complaints to the authorities, locals allege that officials have turned a blind eye to the safety hazard, putting the lives of dozens of young children at risk.

Dangling wires at EWS Colony in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

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Many of these cables hang dangerously close to the entrances of residential buildings, posing a threat to residents moving through the colony. With children regularly playing outside their homes, parents fear that even a minor brush with the exposed wires could trigger a mishap.

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Residents said gusty winds frequently cause the loose cables to collide and emit sparks, raising the risk of short circuits and fire outbreaks. The danger escalates during rainfall, when exposed and damaged wiring heightens the threat of electrocution across waterlogged lanes.

“We are constantly worried whenever strong winds blow. The loose wires start moving and sparks are sometimes seen. We have complained about the issue several times, but no one has come forward to resolve it,” said Ramesh, a local resident.

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{{^usCountry}} Another resident, Sukhan Pal, highlighted the vulnerability of children in the neighbourhood. “There are small children living here who play outside the flats. These hanging wires are extremely dangerous for them. We cannot keep worrying about their safety every time they step out of the house,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another resident, Sukhan Pal, highlighted the vulnerability of children in the neighbourhood. “There are small children living here who play outside the flats. These hanging wires are extremely dangerous for them. We cannot keep worrying about their safety every time they step out of the house,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Suman, another colony resident, pointed out the administration’s apathy despite multiple reminders. “The problem has been brought to the authorities’ notice, but nothing has changed so far. During the rainy season, our concerns increase further. We fear that someone could suffer a serious accident if the wires are not fixed in time,” she added.

Locals have demanded an immediate inspection of the colony’s electrical network and urged officials to secure the dangling cables before an untoward tragedy occurs.

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XEN Gurmanpreet assured prompt intervention, stating, “I will send my team to inspect the area and take necessary action as required.”