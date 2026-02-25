Ludhiana: DC cracks whip on erring schools over unjust fee hike, RTE violations

Cracking the whip on erring institutions, Ludhiana deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain on Tuesday warned private unaided and recognised schools of strict legal action for arbitrary fee hikes, collection of unnecessary funds and irregularities in books, uniforms and transport charges. The DC has directed school heads and managements to strictly implement the provisions of the RTE Act, including the 25% reservation for children from weaker sections. (HT Photo)

Acting on a surge in complaints from parents, students and social organisations, the deputy commissioner directed all school managements to ensure immediate compliance with government norms. He noted that repeated complaints had been received regarding unjustified fee increases, payment of low salaries to teachers and violations of admission and reservation rules.

Serious concern has also been raised over non-compliance with Section 12(1)(c) of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009, which mandates 25% reservation for children belonging to economically weaker sections and disadvantaged groups. The administration has further flagged violations of the Punjab Regulation of Fee of Unaided Educational Institutions Act, 2016/2019, and Sections 16 and 31 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, in accordance with the Punjab government’s memo dated August 30, 2018.

Taking note of the gravity and volume of complaints, the district administration has decided to conduct regular inspections of private unaided and recognised schools.

An inspection committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of the additional deputy commissioner (General). The district education officer (Secondary), chief medical and fitness officer, and district child protection and family affairs officer will serve as members of the committee which will conduct periodic inspections and submit reports to the competent authority. Institutions found violating rules will face strict action, the deputy commissioner said.

The deputy commissioner has directed school heads and managements to strictly implement the provisions of the RTE Act, including the 25% reservation for children from weaker sections. Schools have been instructed not to charge capitation fees or subject children and parents to screening procedures for admission. Commercial activities within school premises have been prohibited and teaching of Punjabi has been made compulsory in private schools. The orders also emphasise that no child should be subjected to physical punishment or mental harassment and that schools must function strictly on a non-profit basis.

Schools have been directed to get their accounts audited annually by a chartered accountant and submit financial statements to the district education officer every year. Any fee hike must strictly conform to the Punjab Regulation of Fee of Unaided Educational Institutions Act, 2016/2019. Institutions have also been asked to implement the Safe Vahan Policy for student transport.

Regarding staff appointments, schools must ensure that recruitment and salaries comply with norms issued by the CBSE and the Punjab School Education Board. They have also been directed to adhere to the provisions of the RTE Act, 2009, and the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

The deputy commissioner further underlined that building safety, fire safety and drinking water certificates must remain valid at all times.

Stating that the government has taken serious note of persistent violations, the deputy commissioner warned that failure to comply with these directions would invite legal action as per rules. He has asked all private unaided and recognised schools in Ludhiana to ensure strict adherence to the instructions to safeguard students’ rights and maintain transparency in school administration.