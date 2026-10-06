Demand for Sahiwal ghee produced by Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) has risen more than eightfold in three years, from around one litre a day when the product was launched to more than eight litres now. The university attributes the increase to growing interest, particularly among urban consumers, in products made from indigenous cattle.

Clarified butter for sale in Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/ht)

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The ghee was launched nearly three years ago at a price of around ₹2,000 a litre.

Varinder Pal Singh, associate professor of dairy economics and business management at the varsity said demand was initially limited, particularly in rural areas, where consumers were reluctant to pay the premium for the product. “When we launched this ghee nearly three years back, the consumers were very less as rural people were not interested in buying a ghee costing ₹2,000 per litre,” Singh said. He added that urban consumers were now showing greater interest in indigenous dairy products.

The university’s Sahiwal ghee initiative began after it came across a farmer in Bathinda who was selling Sahiwal milk at a low price because of limited demand. GADVASU asked the farmer to supply the milk to the university, separated the cream and began producing ghee from it.

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{{^usCountry}} Singh said the ghee is made from indigenous cow milk and contains A2 beta-casein protein. He said the price remained a concern for some consumers, but the product was still comparatively cheaper than similar Sahiwal ghee available online, where prices could be ₹1,000 to ₹2,000 higher per litre. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singh said the ghee is made from indigenous cow milk and contains A2 beta-casein protein. He said the price remained a concern for some consumers, but the product was still comparatively cheaper than similar Sahiwal ghee available online, where prices could be ₹1,000 to ₹2,000 higher per litre. {{/usCountry}}

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While rural demand remains limited, Singh said interest among urban consumers in indigenous products had increased in recent years.

The university has also recently started offering Sahiwal cow milk, expanding its range of products derived from indigenous cattle.

Varsity vice-chancellor Jatinder Pal Singh said, “Sahiwal cattle are known for their milk yield, heat tolerance and resistance to diseases and the ghee is also used in the preparation of several traditional medicines.”

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The university’s expanding range of Sahiwal products comes as demand for its ghee continues to grow, with daily consumption now crossing eight litres.