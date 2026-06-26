Ludhiana: Despite 180 security guards, thefts continue to trouble PAU students

Despite deploying around 180 security personnel and installing CCTV cameras across the campus, the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) continues to grapple with theft incidents. The latest case involves the alleged theft of a first-year student’s motorcycle from outside the library parking area, raising fresh concerns over the effectiveness of security measures on the university premises. According to PAU vice-chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, the university has deployed around 180 security personnel and installed CCTV cameras at various locations across the campus. (HT File)

Navraj Singh, a first-year BSc Agriculture student from Muktsar, lodged an FIR under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on June 24, alleging that his motorcycle was stolen from outside the library parking area on May 17.

According to the complaint, Singh had parked his motorcycle near the library around 10 am and discovered it missing when he returned in the afternoon. He said he immediately informed the university’s security department and later checked CCTV footage from the area.

“However, there was a power outage that day and nearly 45 minutes of footage was unavailable. It is possible that the theft took place during that period,” Singh said. He added that he had submitted a written complaint soon after the incident, but the FIR was registered only recently.

Angrej Mann, state president of the Agriculture Students Association, Punjab, said the incident was not an isolated one. He claimed that a student’s motorcycle was stolen from the campus last year as well and that the matter had been raised with the university administration. “Besides motorcycles, incidents involving theft of laptops and cash have also been reported in the past. Students often feel helpless after losing their belongings, and even accessing CCTV footage requires multiple permissions,” Mann alleged.

Responding to the concerns, PAU vice-chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal said the university has deployed around 180 security personnel and installed CCTV cameras at various locations across the campus. He added that the security staff had recently undergone training to strengthen surveillance and response mechanisms. “Despite these arrangements, such incidents occasionally occur, which suggests potential involvement from someone inside the organisation,” Gosal said.