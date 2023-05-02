Ludhiana dist logs one Covid death, 38 new cases

A day after reporting no fresh covid cases, Ludhiana district logged the eighth Covid death of this year on Monday. As many as 38 samples were tested positive for the virus as the authorities ramped up testing. AS compared to no RT-PCR tests done on Sunday, health facilities tested 710 samples on Monday using RT-PCR tests apart from 88 rapid antigen and three truenat tests. The number of active cases in the district went up to 142, from 138 on Sunday and the positivity rate on Monday stood at 4.74%. (HT File Photo)

As per media bulletin issued by the office of civil surgeon, a total of 1,14,407 persons have tested Covid positive since the start of the pandemic and 3,026 persons have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.