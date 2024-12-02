Ludhiana: Domoria bridge shut for 90 days for track project

The underpass of the Domoria railway bridge was closed for three months as the Railways initiated the track-doubling work here on Monday. The crucial underpass, which provides direct connectivity between the old city and the civil lines will remain shut for the next ninety days. The work on the bridge is a part of the line doubling project between Ludhiana and Mullanpur. The total cost of the project is estimated to be around ₹300 crore, according to Abhinav Garg, deputy chief engineer of the Railways’ construction wing. The closed Domoria bridge in Ludhiana on Monday. (Manish/HT)

The date of shutting the underpass was postponed thrice. Initially, it was shut on November 20, then on November 25 and then on December 1. The delay, Garg said, was due to the various departments involved. While the closure of the bridge has added to the commute time for the locals, the railway traffic will remain unaffected. Before this, the doubling work has been completed on at least eight crossing points in the city in the last couple of months.

The traffic police have issued a diversion plan to ensure the convenience of commuters. Six major diversion points, including old vegetable market near Kapoor Hospital, Mata Rani Chowk, Clock Tower Chowk, Deepak Cinema Chowk, Kailash Chowk and Gol Market Chowk near Domoria bridge have been identified by the traffic police. Commuters have been advised to use the Lakkar Bridge–Old Session Chowk route as an alternative. While the diversion plan aims to streamline the traffic, officials warn of potential bottlenecks.

The Domoria bridge is a critical link to several marketplaces, residential areas and business hubs. Its closure is expected to lengthen travel times and cause delays for daily commuters.

Shopkeepers and traders near the bridge have voiced their frustration, fearing a significant drop in their business. Tejwinder, a local trader, said, “If the bridge is closed, customers won’t reach us and we may have to shut our shops. Managing daily expenses will become a big challenge.”

The bridge also has storm sewers lines, which Garg said would be connected to the drains via pumps in the interim.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, traffic) Jatin Bansal has appealed to residents to cooperate by adhering to the diversion guidelines, using alternate routes and planning their journeys with additional travel time. “We have deployed extra police personnel at key points to ensure smooth traffic flow and minimize disruptions during this period,” he stated.

The traffic police have also urged commuters to stay informed about the diversion updates and remain patient as the bridge expansion work progresses.