Ludhiana: Downpour effect on Games: Track & field events moved to November

Rain disrupted the state-level Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan games on Sunday, forcing baseball and cycling events to be suspended for the day.

Players during a practice session at the Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana. (HT)

Meanwhile, athletics competitions have been postponed until November because their schedule clashed with other championships.

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Continuous rainfall since Sunday morning prevented any baseball matches from being held, said Harbir Singh Gill, secretary of the Punjab Baseball Association.

“Due to the rainfall since morning, not a single match was played. These competitions will be carried forward on Monday,” Harbir added.

Cycling events were also affected by the weather.

Satwinder Singh, a cycling coach at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), said buffer days had been built into the schedule to ensure the competitions concluded by October 15, the original closing date.

The state games began on October 10, with athletics, baseball and cycling scheduled in the first slot.

However, the athletics competitions have now been shifted to the third slot, scheduled from November 17 to 23.

District sports officer Mandeep Kaushal said the athletics schedule clashed with other competitions, including the Youth National Championships and the State School Games, prompting the decision to postpone the contest.

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{{^usCountry}} “The dates clash with other athletics championships, which is why this event was deferred. Apart from this, as of now, the rest of the games would be conducted as per the schedule,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The dates clash with other athletics championships, which is why this event was deferred. Apart from this, as of now, the rest of the games would be conducted as per the schedule,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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The state-level competitions are being held in three slots. The second slot will begin on October 17 and feature fencing and basketball, while the third slot, from November 17 to 23, will host the athletics competitions in Ludhiana.