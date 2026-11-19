The Sarabha Nagar police have registered an FIR against an unidentified car driver, 45 days after he rammed his car into a motorcycle on Ferozepur Road, leaving the rider with multiple fractures. The driver has been booked for rash driving, causing hurt and damaging property. The case was registered on Tuesday on the complaint of Ishan Goyal, 37, a resident of Jagraon.

The case was registered on Tuesday on the complaint of Ishan Goyal, 37, a resident of Jagraon. (HT File)

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The accident took place on October 7 near the Verka Milk Plant when Goyal, who was travelling from Jagraon to Ludhiana on his motorcycle, was hit by the speeding car approaching from the opposite direction on the wrong side. He suffered fractures to his hip, leg and left arm and underwent surgery.

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According to the complaint, passersby confronted the driver and made him take Goyal to DMCH. However, the driver fled after dropping him at the hospital.

Head constable Sukhbirpal Singh said: “An FIR has been registered under Sections 281 (rash driving), 125(a) (causing simple hurt), 125(b) (causing grievous hurt) and 324(4) (mischief causing property damage) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. We have found out the car’s registration number and are trying to trace its driver.”

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