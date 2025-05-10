Ludhiana: Drones, firecrackers banned; admn warns against hoarding

Deputy commissioner (DC) Himanshu Jain on Friday reassured the public that there was no need to panic, emphasising that the situation in Ludhiana was fully under control and there was absolutely no need to panic. In a significant measure to safeguard the district, Jain announced a complete ban on the use of all kinds of drones across Ludhiana. This restriction applies to all events, including weddings and other social functions, with no exceptions. Additionally, bursting firecrackers has been prohibited to maintain order and security. He urged the public to comply strictly with these directives to avoid legal consequences. Deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain in a meeting with officials from different departments in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

While issuing a strict warning to hoarders, the DC said hoarding of essential commodities such as food, medicines, fuel or other essentials to exploit fear would not be tolerated. The district administration is monitoring hoarding activities closely. Those found guilty will face legal action under the Essential Commodities Act and stringent penalties, including seizure of stocks and criminal charges.

Jain highlighted that the district administration is working closely with defence authorities to ensure the safety and security of all residents. “We are fully alert and committed to maintaining peace in the district,” he stated, urging citizens to remain calm and cooperate with the administration during this period.

To address emergencies, the administration has established a dedicated control room at the District Administrative Complex. Jain asked residents to contact 0161-2403100 or the emergency helpline 112 for immediate assistance in case of any exigency. He stressed the importance of community cooperation and vigilance to ensure smooth coordination during this time.

Jain also issued a stern directive regarding the mandatory blackout guidelines as and when issued, which must be followed by all residents, institutions and establishments, including hotels, marriage palaces, liquor vends, restaurants and shops. “Everyone must switch off all lights during the blackout period. In case of emergencies, black curtains must be used on windows to ensure compliance,” he instructed. Non-compliance with the blackout regulations will result in strict action, and the administration has warned that violators will take punitive action.

To curb misinformation and ensure public safety, the district administration has vowed to take stringent action against hoarders and individuals spreading fake news or rumours. He emphasized the importance of relying on verified information and urged citizens to cross-check news through the official social media handles of the Ludhiana DC and the district public relations office (DPRO) on Facebook, Instagram, and X (twitter).

He said that creating or circulating false rumors about shortages, security threats or instability is a punishable offence and legal action under the IT Act (Section 66D) and relevant provisions will be taken against offenders.