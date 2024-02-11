Ludhiana: Drug module with Delhi links busted, four held

Strap: The accused used to procure drugs from a Nigerian national, 3 kg heroin recovered The arrested accused have been identified as Jagdev Singh alias Jagga, 44, of Talwandi Mallia village of Moga district, Harpreet Singh alias Jassi, 34, of Guru Nanak Colony at Gill Road, Jaspreet Singh alias Jassi, 36, of Shaheed Karnail Singh Nagar and Harinder Singh Harry, 33, of Shaheed Karnail Singh Nagar. (HT Photo)

The Special Task Force (STF) busted a drug supply chain with the arrest of four persons, including a murder accused and recovered a total of 3.48 kg heroin and 310 gm ice drug from their possession.

The accused used to procure drugs from a Nigerian national settled in New Delhi and supplied drugs to addicts in Punjab.

The arrested accused have been identified as Jagdev Singh alias Jagga, 44, of Talwandi Mallia village of Moga district, Harpreet Singh alias Jassi, 34, of Guru Nanak Colony at Gill Road, Jaspreet Singh alias Jassi, 36, of Shaheed Karnail Singh Nagar and Harinder Singh Harry, 33, of Shaheed Karnail Singh Nagar.

Assistant inspector general (AIG- STF) Shendeep Sharma said that Jagga, who is a daily wager, was arrested from Ludhiana-Mullanpur highway on Saturday and 2.18 kg heroin was recovered from his possession when he was heading towards Ludhiana to supply heroin on his scooter.

Meanwhile, the other three accused were arrested on Sunday near GNE College on Gill Road and the team seized 1.30 kg heroin and 310g ice drug from their Maruti Suzuki Swift car.

The team has also seized both the vehicles used in smuggling heroin in both the cases.

Inspector Harbans Singh, Incharge at STF Ludhiana, said that all four accused are drug addicts and they are already facing trial in different cases.

The inspector said that the accused revealed that they procured heroin and ice drugs from a Nigerian national named Peter, who is settled in New Delhi.

He said that Jagga is already facing two FIRs, including in a murder case. He was lodged in Faridkot Jail and came out on bail in March 2023.

Harpreet Singh is facing trial in two cases of drug peddling and he had come out of Ludhiana Jail on bail in September 2023. The accused Jaspreet was earlier convicted in a drug peddling case. The Division number 2 police station had recovered 2kg heroin from his possession in 2012.