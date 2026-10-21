Ludhiana: ‘Drunk’ Nihang booked for attacking son with weapon

A Nihang has been booked for allegedly attacking his 35-year-old son with a sharp-edged weapon after forcing him to consume alcohol at their home in Mangat village. The complainant told police that he had been living separately because of his father’s aggressive and abusive behaviour.

The complainant told police that he had been living separately because of his father’s aggressive and abusive behaviour. (HT File)

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The accused, Surinder Singh, un his 60s, was booked by the Meharban police following a complaint by his son, Satwant Singh, a hosiery businessman. Satwant alleged that his father struck him on the head with a sharp-edged weapon, leaving him unconscious. He regained consciousness in hospital, where neighbours had taken him for treatment. In his complaint, Satwant said he usually lived at his maternal grandparents’ home because his father frequently behaved aggressively and abusively. However, he continued to visit the family home to meet his mother and elder brother.

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Recounting the incident, Satwant said he had visited the house and found his mother and elder brother away, while his father was consuming alcohol. He alleged that his father was a habitual drinker who also consumed drugs and frequently created a nuisance at home and in the neighbourhood. Satwant said he had witnessed his father’s aggressive behaviour since childhood, which had prompted him to move to his maternal grandparents’ home. He alleged that his father forced him to consume alcohol and attacked him on the head with a sharp-edged weapon after he had finished his second glass. “I collapsed and lost consciousness. When I regained consciousness in hospital and then filed a police complaint,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Sub-inspector Paramjit Singh, the investigating officer at Meharban police station, said an FIR has been registered against Surinder under Sections 115(2), 126(2) and 351(2) of the BNS. A hunt is on to nab the accused. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sub-inspector Paramjit Singh, the investigating officer at Meharban police station, said an FIR has been registered against Surinder under Sections 115(2), 126(2) and 351(2) of the BNS. A hunt is on to nab the accused. {{/usCountry}}

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